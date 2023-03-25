New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Boston College WR Zay Flowers

The New Orleans Saints could still be looking to add some playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, with their free agency additions mainly focusing on the defense.

With Michael Thomas, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed on the roster, they have a solid group at wide receiver already, but adding a player like Boston College’s Zay Flowers could make this one of the most creative offenses in the league. The room is full of deep threats, which Flowers still is, but his bag is very deep in terms of how you can use him. As long as that thing is not blocking, Flowers can do it.

Flowers is a bit small, which is the main knock on him, but get him in space and he’ll take it all the way. He’ll be the perfect slot receiver to compliment what the team already has there. He has good ball skills, but you do have to mention that he’ll drop the occasional pass.

He was fairly productive throughout his entire career at Boston College. 200 career catches, 3,056 yards receiving, 345 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns from scrimmage. He was a high volume target guy in his last season, developing into more than just the deep threat he began his career as.

