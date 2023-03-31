New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda

The New Orleans Saints have already addressed the running back room this offseason, but they might not be done adding weapons. Jamaal Williams was signed to a three-year deal, but Alvin Kamara has looming legal troubles and a potential out in his contract in 2024. Could the Saints look to the draft for some insurance?

The Saints recently met with Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda at the combine in a formal interview, according to Abanikanda himself. It makes sense why the Saints are still interested in him, as he’s a great talent that has done nothing but help himself in the past year.

He put up staggering numbers in his senior season, rushing for 1,431 yards and an insane 20 touchdown runs. He’s young and has fairly low tread on the tires for someone who was as productive as he was. He caught a couple of passes, but I wouldn’t necessarily call it a strength of his.

His size and speed combination is where he gets really exciting. He stands at 5-foot-10 and a dense 216 pounds while not sacrificing any of the athleticism of a smaller guy. He has a 41-inch vertical and 10-foot-8 broad jump, adding a 4.41-second time in the 40-yard-dash.

As a running back, he’s a grinder with a great motor. Has a ton of tools to come in and produce immediately while New Orleans figures out the Kamara situation. He also pass blocks willingly, which will go a long way in the Saints organization.

I wouldn’t call Abanikanda and Williams a super complimentary backfield, but they’re two talented players and, with Kamara, would still be the best trio in the NFC South.

