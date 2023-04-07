New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL draft scouting report: DL Jaquelin Roy

The New Orleans Saints entered free agency with at least one major hole on their defense, the interior of the defensive line. They’ve since added a couple of free agents in Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd, but they could still look to add more talent in the draft. One option is a homegrown option in Jaquelin Roy who grew up in Baton Rouge and played his college ball at LSU. He’s scheduled a private workout with the Saints.

Roy seemed more athletic on film than he did during testing, but doesn’t add much in terms of a pass rusher. He did have four career sacks at LSU and 20 hurries last season, but it’s not something you can consistently out of him. Where he shines is as a run stopper. He has very good instincts in the run game that allows him to get stops, while not having a ton of moves in his repertoire yet.

Roy was at one point considered to be a guy with first-round potential, but has not slid down to a common Day 3 projection. He hasn’t tested well and hasn’t completely lived up to the hype, but certainly flashes the talent. If the Saints want to add more depth without committing a top pick, he’d be a rotational guy that could be immediately used in certain situations.

More 2023 NFL draft!

Setting the New Orleans Saints' athletic prototype at defensive tackle Updating the New Orleans Saints depth chart at RB ahead of 2023 NFL draft LSU Tigers cornerback Mekhi Garner schedules private workout with the Saints

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire