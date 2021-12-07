New Orleans Saints 2022 mock draft roundup keeps focus on the passing game

There are a bevy of wide receiver prospects for the New Orleans Saints to consider in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, and the latest round of mock drafts are projecting several different fits for the black and gold. Receiver has become the go-to position of need for New Orleans in various mock drafts, though a few writers are calling for the Saints to roll the dice on a first-round quarterback. Here’s what we found:

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: Jameson Williams #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a touchdown reception against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game against the at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Pick 11: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

“Williams is the first receiver off the board because players with his kind of speed don’t last long in the draft. His 21.4 yards per reception this season would represent the perfect complement to Michael Thomas.”

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 27: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after a first down reception against the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Pick 11: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

“The Saints need to address wideout with Michael Thomas’ future clouded by injury and discontent, so it’s nice they can go back to Ohio State, this time in the first round instead. Olave has great speed, quickness and burst to emerge as their new No. 1 for whoever’s the quarterback.”

Crissy Froyd, The Draft Network

Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) celebrates a first down against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Pick 11: WR Drake London, USC

“One of the only bright spots within a USC team that was mostly dismal on either side of the ball this season, London will quickly elevate the team he lands with and serves as a solid WR2 as Michael Thomas returns. The Saints will likely have a new quarterback and can make use of this pick to give him a solid new weapon. Right ankle injury and all, this is still one of college football’s most outstanding prospects, regardless of position. The Saints have a need for size at the position and the 6-foot-5, 210-pound London fits the bill.”

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Nov 11, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks to pass against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pick 14: QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

“It feels like this season was always about clearing salary cap space and putting the team in position to make a run at acquiring a quarterback next offseason. I never imagined Sean Payton was truly excited about the possibility of starting Jameis Winston and/or Taysom Hill. Pickett is a smart player who Payton could trust. Plus, traditionalists would not have to worry about Pickett’s sub nine-inch hands consistently playing in inclement weather.”

Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network

Ohio State receiver Chris Olave plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Pick 11: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

“Chris Olave doesn’t have just one elite trait — he has multiple. Whether it’s his routes or his hands, he does everything right. Olave is a special receiver, and at pick No. 11, the Saints are essentially shoehorned into adding the Buckeyes receiver to their corps.”

Zack Patraw, SI.com

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) gets ready to run a play against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Pick 11: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

“Treylon Burks is not only the best prospect on the Arkansas Razorbacks, but he very may be the best wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft class. He has everything you look for in a dominant WR1 in the NFL – size, speed, catching ability, and work ethic.”

