New Orleans Saints 2021 schedule: Miami Dolphins preview

Our final 2021 opponents preview is here, with the Miami Dolphins ready to visit the New Orleans Saints for a pivotal late-season matchup. Both teams are playing in competitive divisions and likely can’t afford a loss in Week 16. Here is everything you need to know about the game:

Game Information

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: J.T. Gray #48 of the New Orleans Saints breaks up a pass to Durham Smythe #81 of the Miami Dolphins during an NFL preseason game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

When: 7:15 p.m. CT on Dec. 27, 2021

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

TV: ESPN

Expectations for Miami

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Pressure is building for the Dolphins. It's a make-or-break year for Tua Tagovailoa, who has a great receiving corps to work with and no excuses as the uncontested starter. Their front office has been quick to unload big free agency signings early into their contracts. While the Buffalo Bills are favorites to win the division, Miami needs to prove they can compete in the post-Tom Brady era in the AFC East.

Key Additions

FILE - Miami lineman Jaelan Phillips celebrates after intercepting a pass against Florida State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, file photo. Phillips is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

Free agency

Miami's splash signing was Will Fuller, which adds a ton of speed to their receiving corps (and he'll be available this late in the season after missing the opening games with a suspension). But the Dolphins also signed a new backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett while bringing in a veteran defensive tackle (Adam Butler) and linebacker (Benardrick McKinney). On the whole, though, they weren't as heavy spenders as in past years.

2021 NFL draft

Round 1, 6th overall: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Round 1, 18th overall: DL Jaelan Phillips, Miami

Round 2, 36th overall: S Jevon Holland, Oregon

Round 2, 42nd overall: OL Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

Round 3, 81st overall: TE Hunter Long, Boston College

Waddle and Phillips bring much-needed playmaking on both sides of the ball, while Holland reinforces the already-impressive defensive backfield. Eichenberg will start as a rookie. The Dolphins had a lot of picks to burn and appear to have used them well.

Key Losses

Dec 9, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins mascot TD takes the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins jettisoned a number of veteran players: quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, guard Ereck Flowers, edge defenders Shaq Lawson and Kyle Van Noy, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, and center Ted Karras. That's a lot of change in the trenches, which may not be a good thing. And the margin for error is narrowed at quarterback with Brissett taking the backup spot from Fitzpatrick.

Series History and Preview

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints runs for a first down during a NFL preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The teams are tied all-time with a 6-6 record, so whoever wins this matchup can claim some real bragging rights. But the Saints have beaten the Dolphins in all three meetings during the Sean Payton era; the most recent matchup was a 20-0 blowout victory in London, back in 2017. Is Miami finally ready to turn the corner? Knocking off a potential playoff team like New Orleans would do a lot to raise their profile. But will the Dolphins be up for it? They've patiently built a strong roster with a deep secondary, especially so now that Xavien Howard won't be going anywhere. Maybe Tua Tagovailoa settles in as the starter and they really press the Saints in this late-season tilt. Both squads are in different stages of rebuilding, but they seem oddly evenly matched.

