New Orleans puts road win streak on the line against Portland

New Orleans Pelicans (46-32, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-57, 14th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pelicans -10; over/under is 210.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Pelicans face Portland.

The Trail Blazers are 8-40 in conference games. Portland is 8-38 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pelicans are 27-21 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is third in the Western Conference allowing only 110.5 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Pelicans average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Trail Blazers give up.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on March 16 the Pelicans won 126-107 led by 30 points from CJ McCollum, while Dalano Banton scored 28 points for the Trail Blazers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton is averaging 16.5 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Banton is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 12.3 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Pelicans. McCollum is averaging 25.6 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 101.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 108.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (elbow), Matisse Thybulle: out (ankle), Jerami Grant: out (hamstring), Toumani Camara: out for season (rib), Shaedon Sharpe: out (abdomen), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (knee), Naji Marshall: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.