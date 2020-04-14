New Orleans mayor: “I don’t think anyone has a clue” when Saints will return

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell offered what may be the only correct answer to the question of when NFL games can be played again: No one knows.

Cantrell said today that the return of the Saints to the Superdome in September is simply not something that anyone is equipped right now to say definitely will happen, or definitely won’t happen.

“I don’t think anyone has a clue right now,” Cantrell said, via NOLA.com. “We’re looking at hypotheticals, we’re looking at data, but one thing the data doesn’t lie and it clearly shows us without a unified strategy nationally, its impacted our response locally, across the country.”

New Orleans is recommending that large music festivals be delayed until 2021, but she indicated that Saints games could be different. It’s possible that pro football could return, but without fans in the stands.

“It’ll all be factored into not only when New Orleans opens back up, but when the state and when the United States truly opens back up to where we are confident and comfortable but safe in going about our way,” she said.

Right now, no one knows when that will be.

