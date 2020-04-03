New Orleans may lose Super Bowl LVIII, gain Super Bowl LIX

The combination of the expanded regular season and the ever-shifting dates for Easter and all related dates of interest could cause New Orleans to lose Super Bowl LVIII.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily reports that the confluence of a 17-game season and the dates for Easter and in turn Ash Wednesday and in turn Mardi Gras could result in the NFL shifting the Crescent City’s next Super Bowl from early 2024 to early 2025.

The problem, per the report, is that Mardi Gras currently is due to happen two days after Super Bowl LVIII, due to the extra week of the regular season and the delay in the NFL’s championship game that happens because of it. Mardi Gras has become one of the biggest annual events in New Orleans, with parades and gatherings and thousands of people who will be in town for reasons unrelated to football (if the world ever gets back to that point).

The NFL reportedly is considering solving the problem by giving New Orleans the next Super Bowl, and awarding Super Bowl LVIII to another city — possibly Las Vegas.

