New Orleans Jazz Fest Moves to Spring 2022 as Delta Variant Surges in Louisiana

The New Orleans Jazz Fest announced Sunday that it would not take place in October as rescheduled due to the spread of the Delta Covid-19 variant in Louisiana, with organizers now pencilling in Spring 2022 for the fest’s return.

“As a result of the current exponential growth of new Covid cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announce that the 2021 edition of the [Jazz Fest], scheduled to take place October 8-17, 2021, will not occur as planned,” organizers said in a statement.

“We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe. Next year’s dates ate April 29 – May 8, 2022.”

Ticketholders for both the 2021 Jazz Fest and those who tickets were rolled over from the Covid-canceled 2020 fest will receive an email detailing the refund and rollover process.

“In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials, so that we can all soon experience together the joy that is Jazz Fest,” organizers added.

The Rolling Stones, Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Jimmy Buffett, the Beach Boys are hundreds more were among the artists scheduled to perform at this year’s Jazz Fest, with many of the artists rolling over their planned appearances from the Covid-impacted 2020 Jazz Fest, which was first postponed until April 2021 and then October 2021 before ultimately being canceled Sunday.

The cancelation comes as the Delta variant of Covid-19 has crushed the state of Louisiana, where less than 38 percent of the population is vaccinated, making it the fifth-least vaccinated state, Vox reported.

The state reported 6,000 new cases of Covid Friday, with Governor John Bel Edwards admitting in a press conference, “It has become extremely clear that our current recommendations on their own are not strong enough to deal with Louisiana’s fourth surge of Covid… Things are if anything, worse today than they were on Monday. Unfortunately, the eyes of the nation are on Louisiana right now.”

