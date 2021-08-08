New Orleans Jazz Fest Cancels 2021 Edition

The New Orleans Jazz Fest is no longer moving forward in October due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

Organizers announced the news via a press release and social media on Sunday, writing that the festival will now look forward to the spring 2022 dates of April 29 – May 8.

“As a result of the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announce that the 2021 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, scheduled to take place October 8 –17, 2021, will not occur as planned,” organizers wrote in a press release. “We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe. Next year’s dates are April 29 – May 8, 2022.”

Festival organizers noted that ticket holders for both weekends, including those who rolled over their tickets from the canceled 2020 edition of the festival, will receive an email this week with more information. However, all tickets for the fest’s Oct. 13 date will be refunded, when the Rolling Stones were recently scheduled to perform.

“In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials, so that we can all soon experience together the joy that is Jazz Fest,” the statement ended.

The 2021 edition of the festival was rescheduled in January to October, from its tentative spring dates of April 22 – May 2. The fest’s lineup included Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett, Lizzo, Demi Lovato and more.

