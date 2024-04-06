New Orleans faces Phoenix on 4-game skid

New Orleans Pelicans (45-32, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (46-31, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks to break its four-game slide with a victory against Phoenix.

The Suns are 26-21 in conference matchups. Phoenix averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 17-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Pelicans are 26-21 in conference play. New Orleans is ninth in the NBA with 33.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 6.7.

The Suns make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.1%). The Pelicans are shooting 48.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.3% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Suns defeated the Pelicans 124-111 in their last meeting on April 2. Devin Booker led the Suns with 52 points, and Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is shooting 53.0% and averaging 27.4 points for the Suns. Booker is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

CJ McCollum is averaging 19.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 115.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 107.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (knee), Zion Williamson: out (finger), Jose Alvarado: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.