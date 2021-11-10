New Orleans DT Shone Washington sets official visit to Georgia
2022 defensive tackle Shone Washington will take an official visit to Georgia on November 20 for the UGA vs Charleston Southern game, he tweeted on Tuesday.
Washington (New Orleans, Louisiana/Warren Easton High School) ranks as a three-star in the 2022 class and as the No. 453 overall player according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.
I will be in Athens for my official visit to @GeorgiaFootball Nov 20th. Thank you @KirbySmartUGA @TravionScott 🐶🔴⚪️ #GeauxDawgs @EDGEASSASSINS @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @BGilmer18 pic.twitter.com/v1wOzpqFtI
— Shone “RILLA” Washington (@Nolasilverback) November 9, 2021
Washington is a former LSU commit. He de-committed from the Tigers back in January and Georgia offered him a scholarship in March.
The 6-foot-3, 297-pound defensive lineman will be visiting the Florida Gators the following week when they host Florida State in Gainesville.