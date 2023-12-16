New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana football vs. Jacksonville State score, live updates

Louisiana football is looking to fend off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 2016-17 when it takes the field inside the Caesars Superdome for the New Orleans Bowl.

Conference USA's and FBS newcomer Jacksonville State (8-4) stands in the Ragin' Cajuns' way of ending the year above .500 as the two face off in the Big Easy on Saturday (1:15 p.m., ESPN).

UL head coach Michael Desormeaux hasn't had a winning season in his young, two-year stint so far at his alma mater. But he has been able to guide the Cajuns (6-6) to consecutive bowl game appearances, extending the program's streak to a record six straight. Louisiana lost to Houston in the Independence Bowl last season to finish 6-7.

In their first season at the FBS level, the Gamecocks found plenty of success, winning a surprising eight games and finishing third in C-USA. Due to NCAA transition rules, JSU initially was not eligible for postseason play in 2023 but because there were not 82 six-win teams, it was extended an invite from the New Orleans Bowl.

This year marks the seventh time UL has played in the New Orleans Bowl and it had a 3-3 record coming in with two of those losses being vacated wins from the Mark Hudspeth era due to NCAA violations.

CHANDLER FIELDS How Chandler Fields persevered to power Louisiana football to sixth straight bowl game

UL-JAX STATE SCOUTING REPORT Louisiana football-Jacksonville State in New Orleans Bowl: Score prediction, scouting report

Louisiana football faces Jacksonville State in the New Orleans Bowl Saturday at 1:15 p.m. on ESPN

A Twitter List by ByCoryDiaz

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana football-Jacksonville State live updates