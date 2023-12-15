New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana football-Jacksonville State score prediction, scouting report

Teams have left for the Big Easy and are now entrenched in game prep.

Louisiana football and Jacksonville State will battle in the New Orleans Bowl inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday afternoon (1:15 p.m., ESPN).

The Gamecocks (8-4), in their first season at the FBS level, are looking for their first bowl game victory in program history while the Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) are playing in a program-record sixth straight bowl and are in line to win four of their last six bowl games.

Louisiana football injury status ahead of New Orleans Bowl

The biggest hit UL has taken between the end of the regular season and the bowl game is starting left tackle Nathan Thomas was forced to have knee surgery and will be out for the New Orleans Bowl.

In his place, Cajuns coach Michael Desormeaux said that freshman Bryant Williams as well as junior King McGowen will likely see time at left tackle Saturday.

But help is on the way for Louisiana along the offensive line as junior center Landon Burton is expected to be ready for the bowl game after missing some time at the end of the season. Other players such as safeties Courtline Flowers and Patrick Mensah will suit up Saturday after powering through some nagging injuries.

Jacksonville State to bring 'electric' offensive attack under Rich Rodriguez

JSU coach Rich Rodriguez makes no bones about it: his team is going to run it at you and it's up to defenses to stop it. Not many have through 12 games.

Gamecocks running back Malik Jackson averaged 6.5 yards per carry and has 859 rush yards on the season with seven touchdowns.

Late in the season, Louisiana's defense had plenty of issues stopping the run and it'll have to sure up those deficiencies before the New Orleans Bowl Saturday to have a shot to win.

"They run the ball for 230 something yards per game. They've got a big, long offensive line, they've got an electric running back," Desormeaux said. "They're quarterback is a good runner. They've got some size on the outsider and a slot receiver that does a good job with the ball.

"They're not a one-trick pony, but they're going to run the ball first and do a good job at it. There's a lot of challenges in there. Schematically and everything in between."

Starting fast on offense a must for Ragin' Cajuns

How Jacksonville State's offense is constructed, while it operates with tempo, it's still not built to play catch up.

In three of its four losses this season, teams have outscored them in the opening quarter on the way to the win.

UL will need to do the same. Chandler Fields will need to build off his historic outing against Louisiana-Monroe, when he completed 90% of his passes for 246 yards and two TDs, stay pretty efficient to get the Cajuns to score points early and often.

Score prediction

Even with UL's defense largely healthy, it doesn't math up particularly well with the Gamecocks' modified triple option attack. JSU has some quick strikes and the Cajuns won't be able to keep up. Jacksonville State 29, Louisiana 21

