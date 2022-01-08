New Orleans at Atlanta prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 9

New Orleans at Atlanta How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 9

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Atlanta (7-9), New Orleans (8-8)

New Orleans at Atlanta Game Preview

Why Atlanta Will Win

The New Orleans offense isn’t working.

COVID has been a problem, inconsistency overall has been a problem, and the lack of a scoring punch has been the biggest issue.

The Saints haven’t been able to push past 18 points in five of the last six games, even though they’ve won three of their last four.

This is it for Atlanta. It’s out of the playoffs, but it’s been able to balance out wins and losses over the last several weeks. Yeah, it’s silly, but if you believe in patterns – the ability to adjust after a loss – Atlanta is due for a win after alternating win-loss-win-loss etc. over the last seven weeks.

Matt Ryan and the passing game have been okay at times, but he bombed away for 322 yards in the first meeting over New Orleans – a win in week 9 – but …

Why New Orleans Will Win

Atlanta can’t stop teams on third downs.

Start with the inability to slow down the run – it got hammered for well over 200 yards on the ground against the Bills last week – and there isn’t enough of a pass rush to pressure Taysom Hill, considering he’d prefer to take off on third and manageable if needed.

The Saints got their ground game going last week against Carolina last week, they’re about as healthy overall as they’ve been in weeks, and the defense is about to crank up the intensity because …

What’s Going To Happen

New Orleans needs this and a San Francisco loss to the Rams to get into the playoffs.

There will be some scoreboard watching going on.

Atlanta won’t get any semblance of a ground game going, run defense is about to get motored over, and the separation will come early in the fourth quarter.

The Saints will put the pressure on San Francisco.

New Orleans at Atlanta Prediction, Line

New Orleans 23, Atlanta 17

Line: New Orleans -3.5, o/u: 39.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

