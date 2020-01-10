How Orlando Scandrick profited from Eagles' division title

The Eagles' playoff run Orlando Scandrick vowed would never happen wound up earning Scandrick a little bit of spare pocket change.

The despised former Cowboy, briefly an Eagle before spouting a bunch of nonsense about his former team on national TV, is among several Eagles castoffs who received a half playoff share because the Eagles reached the playoffs.

According to the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, players who spent at least three weeks on a team's roster are entitled to a half playoff share if that team reaches the postseason and they're not currently under contract to another team in the same conference.

Playoff shares for division winners in 2019 were $31,000, so guys like Scandrick, L.J. Fort, Zach Brown and Jay Ajayi each received checks for $15,500 on top of what they stole … I mean earned from the Eagles while they were here.

Players on the roster for at least nine weeks get a full share.

Scandrick and Fort were both on the roster for four games, Brown for six and Ajayi for six.

Mack Hollins gets a full $31,000 Eagles playoff share after failing to catch a pass in his last eight games as an Eagle since he was on the roster for 13 weeks before finishing with an AFC team, the Dolphins.

Johnathan Cyprien, who was here the first four weeks of the season, doesn't get a playoff share from his stellar Eagles stay since he's currently under contract to the Falcons, an NFC team.

Fort, who signed with the Ravens after being released by the Eagles without playing a defensive snap, actually receives playoff shares from two teams, since the Ravens are also in the playoffs. He got $15,500 from the Eagles on top of the $31,000 he's guaranteed so far for being on the Ravens.

Why did the Eagles release Fort? To make room for Scandrick, of course.

NFL postseason salaries, unlike regular-season salaries, are paid from an NFL playoff salary pool. So at least the checks that these guys get aren't directly from the Eagles.

But they are thanks to the Eagles.

Players from division-winning wild-card teams earn $31,000 and those from the other wild-card teams get $28,000.

The conference semifinal round is worth another $31,000 and those who reach a conference title game get another $56,000. There's an additional $124,000 per player for a Super Bowl win and $62,000 for a Super Bowl loss.

So these aren't exactly huge payouts for players making hundreds of thousands of dollars per week during the regular season.

But for Scandrick? It's still too much.

