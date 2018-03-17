Orlando Scandrick gets his wish, will be released by Cowboys

Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick has been asking for his release, and now he’ll get it.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that the Cowboys have informed Scandrick he will be released.

The 31-year-old Scandrick is still capable of starting when healthy, but he’s coming off a season in which he missed five games with back and hand injuries. He hasn’t played all 16 games in a season since 2013.

Now Scandrick will be a free agent, and he’ll hope to convince some team he can stay healthy and get one more contract worthy of a starting cornerback.