Orlando Scandrick feels like Cowboys gave up on him

NFL players have to motivate themselves however they can, even if it means inventing that motivation.

The latest example is new Washington cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who claims his previous team gave up on him. Even though, you know, he asked them to release him, and the Cowboys granted his request.

“Whenever you get released, there’s a part of you that feels like they gave up on you,” Scandrick said, via Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post. “Whether they gave up on me or not, in my mind, they gave up on me. I feel like I’ve got a lot of football to play and I’m going to go out every day and be the best version of myself and am going to continue to be productive.”

The 31-year-old Scandrick signed a two-year deal worth up to $10 million, and will have a chance to exact his revenge twice a year on the Cowboys. Even though, you know, they gave him exactly what he wanted.