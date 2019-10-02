Orlando Scandrick eager to prove “I’m not finished” in return to Eagles

Orlando Scandrick is hoping to prove that he’s still got some life left in his tires.

The 12-year veteran cornerback is back with the Philadelphia Eagles after being released by the team at the end of training camp. Scandrick has had to watch the first month of the season from home waiting for his next opportunity to come along. That opportunity came when the Eagles sustained multiple injuries at cornerback in last Thursday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers.

“I feel like I wasn’t finished and I’m not finished,” Scandrick said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I’m excited that I get another opportunity to prove that I’m not finished.”

The four-week stretch at home was the first time Scandrick hadn’t been on an NFL roster since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox were injured in the win over the Packers. Ronald Darby was inactive for the game due to an injury and Jalen Mills (PUP) and Cre'von LeBlanc (IR) also remain unavailable. That gives Scandrick a chance to not only return to a roster but see legitimate playing time as well. Rasul Douglas and Craig James finished Thursday night’s game as the only healthy cornerbacks on the roster and Scandrick could give the team just three healthy options for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Scandrick wants to seize that chance while it presents itself to show he’s still got more left to give.

“I’m a realist here,” Scandrick said. “This is 12 years for me. I know nothing lasts forever…

“I just want to make the most of this opportunity. I want to leave it all out there and I want to do whatever I can to help this team win.”