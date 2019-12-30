Orlando Scandrick did some backpedaling Monday on FS1’s Undisputed

Oh boy, this guy again.

Orlando Scandrick, the former Eagles cornerback,known best for skewering his former team earlier this season on FS1's Undisputed after he was cut (see story), is back to talking about the Eagles again.

Except this time, it looks like he has been humbled as he backpedaled a bit on his words from earlier this season.

"That Eagles team, I have to take my hat off and tip it to them," Scandrick said on Monday's show. "The Cowboys and the Eagles are two organizations going in complete total opposite directions. I hope they get it figured out in Dallas, I'm a little concerned."

Though hilariously, Skip Bayless called him out for "turning the Eagles' season around," because "he re-lit a fire in it the Eagles locker room." Not only this, he called him a "dry snitch." It's pretty amazing to actually agree with Bayless on something, but here we are.

Here's the whole exchange from the show.

Scandrick even had to pay up with a bet with Shannon Sharpe over who would win the NFC East. Spoiler alert: Scandrick picked the Cowboys, who very much did not win the division. Looks like he owed Sharpe two bottles of liquor, which he presented on set during the show.

Scandrick, we would also like an apology to the city of Philadelphia, if we're paying up for things right now.

Ah, there's nothing like the sweet, sweet sound of someone being wrong. Even sweeter that it happens to be a Cowboys supporter.

Orlando Scandrick did some backpedaling Monday on FS1s Undisputed originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia