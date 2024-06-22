Orlando Pride thump Utah to go top of NWSL

Orlando continued their ascent up the NWSL table with a comfortable victory of bottom-side Utah Royals.

Scorers: Banda 27′, 86′, Yates 45+3′, Marta 47′, 88′, Watts 90+6′

It was almost over before it got started as Orlando dominated from the opening whistle. They deservedly broke the deadlock before the half-hour mark when Barbra Banda continued her red-hot campaign with the opening goal.

While Utah may have been happy to head into the break down just one goal, their hopes were killed when Summer Yates doubled the lead deep into stoppage time.

The final nail hit the Royals’ coffin just after the break when Marta put the Pride three to the good and kill off the visitors, but the floodgates would not close there.

Banda and Marta eached nabbed one more before the final whistle, putting further emphatic touches on the dominant victory.

5 – Barbra Banda has scored five headed goals this season. Only Lindsey Horan (6 in 2018) has scored more headed goals in a single regular season in #NWSL history. Aerial. pic.twitter.com/se9npIy4aM — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) June 22, 2024

The Pride sit three points clear at the top of the table, though they have a game in hand on all of their rivals.