Orlando Pirates striker Gabuza arrested for alleged domestic violence

The Bucs forward was reportedly arrested for abusing his girlfriend last week, but he refused to comment on the matter when contacted by the media

Reports emerged on Sunday that Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza spent a night behind bars for allegedly abusing his girlfriend, Boitshoko Tala in Sandton last Monday.

According to Sunday Sun, Gabuza’s girlfriend wasted no time in calling the cops after the alleged abuse and the player was arrested him arrested immediately by the Sandton Police Station.

Boitshoko also opened a case of common assault against the forward, as she claimed he manhandled her when an argument broke out between them.

She also accused the Bafana Bafana striker of stealing her belongings worth in the region of R40 000, and said in a statement that he abused her is because of the phone calls she had been receiving.

The statement in parts reads as follows: “Complaint alleged that she was at the above scene of crime at her boyfriend’s place, Mr Aubrey Thamsanqa Gabuza, a Pirates soccer player. He was beating her and she asked him why he beat here and he said he was beating her because of the phone calls she was receiving. And she gave him the phone so that he can check.”

“She managed to push him and he took (an) electric iron to beat her and he was kicking her. She was lying down, he locked his house and drove off. He took her seven handbags, iPad, house keys, iPhone 6, iPhone 7, total value of items are R40 000,”

Police spokesperson David Mothapo confirmed that the South Africa international was indeed arrested.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with common assault and theft. This after assaulting his girlfriend and later stealing valuable items in the early hours on Monday morning. The suspect was later granted bail on Monday night through the prosecutor. He appeared in court on Tuesday,” Mothapo said.

Gabuza refused to comment on the matter when contacted by the Sunday newspaper.

“I don’t know what you are talking about. Please contact the office, I am not allowed to talk to newspapers,” Gabuza said.