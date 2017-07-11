Orlando Pirates reject AmaZulu approach for Thabo Rakhale

The Buccaneers are said to have rejected an offer from Usuthu, who are keen to sign experienced players

Orlando Pirates winger Thabo Rakhale and former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teko Modise have been linked with PSL returnees AmaZulu FC.

The KwaZulu-Natal giants are back in the PSL after purchasing 2016/17 National First Division (NFD) champions Thanda Royal Zulu's top flight status.

AmaZulu have been busy beefing up their squad ahead of the 2017/18 PSL season - having already signed Sadat Ouro-Akoriko, Ayabulela Konqobe, Sduduzo Dlamini, Jabulani Ncobeni, Siyabonga Mbatha and Siyethemba Mnguni.

According to The Citizen source, Usuthu are now eager to sign players with PSL experience and Modise is said to be a target for the club.

“He is unlikely to have him though because his wages will be too high for the team. No final decision has been made though,” the source.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who has been linked with Cape Town City, is a free agent after parting ways with Sundowns at the end of his contract.

AmaZulu are also said to have approached Pirates for Rakhale's services.

“Yes, Rakhale was one of the players we wished for. We need a creative player and he was seen as a perfect candidate plus he has the experience we need. But Pirates didn’t even want to listen to the offer,” the source concluded.

AmaZulu have been linked with Jomo Cosmos defender Federic Nsabiyumva, who captained Ezenkosi in the PSL during the 2015/16 season.

Usuthu are also reportedly hoping to sign Pirates defender Thembelani Sikhakhane during the current July-August Transfer Window.