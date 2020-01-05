Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mokwena's absence explained

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena's absence has been explained by a club official.

The young tactician was a noticeable absentee from the Bucs bench as they took on Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.

His absence raised questions and Pirates media officer Thandi Merafe has revealed that Mokwena is currently on leave.

“Mokwena is on leave. He will be back soon," Merafe said on Daily Sun.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach was demoted to his current position from caretaker coach following Josef Zinnbauer's appointment last month.

He looked a lonely figure on the bench during Zinnbauer's first match in charge of the team against Black Leopards over two weeks ago, as the technical team and players celebrated goals in the 3-1 win in Soweto.

However, Zinnbauer has made it clear that he is happy working with Mokwena, who has worked under top local coaches, Pitso Mosimane and Steve Komphela.

“He is still the Pirates coach and I’m happy to work with him. He is on leave and he will be back," the German tactician said on the same publication.

Pirates started the New Year with a 1-1 draw against Celtic in the City of Roses and they will be hoping to return to winning ways against Polokwane City on Tuesday.

The encounter will take place at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo.