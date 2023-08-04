Orlando native gets USC offer for 2025

Four-star junior linebacker Elijah Melendez is a 6-2, 220-pound prospect. He plays for Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola High School. He recently picked up an offer from USC. Melendez is one of the hottest prospects in Florida. He is currently the No. 245 overall prospect and the No. 26 linebacker in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports composite.

The former running back and safety has received offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Colorado, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee and numerous other schools since the move to his current position of linebacker on a full-time basis.

USC holds one commitment in the 2025 cycle from five-star Alabama safety Anquon Fegans, the No. 2-rated safety in the class. The Trojans would love to begin to stockpile reinforcements for their defense. They would also love to continue to make inroads on the recruiting trail in the Deep South, having had a few successes for the 2024 class in both Florida and Georgia.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire