The Orlando Magic season comes to an end after a loss to the Cavaliers 106-94

The Magic had an 18 point lead in the first half, but watched it vanish in the second as the Cavs outscored the Magic 63-41.

Paolo Banchero finished the game with 38 points (24 in the first half) and 16 rebounds.

The Magic struggled from three point range as they finished the game 10 for 31 from behind the arc.

The Magic had no answer for Donovan Mitchell for a second straight game as he finished the game with 39 points.

This was The Magic first playoff run in five years, but with the average age of the team being 24 years old, the team has a promising future.

