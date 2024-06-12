Orlando Magic reveal preseason schedule ahead of 2024-25 season
ORLANDO, Fla. - After a whirlwind postseason for the Orlando Magic, the team is now looking ahead to next season.
The Magic announced Wednesday the preseason schedule, which tips off in New Orleans on Oct. 7.
Here's a look at the full preseason schedule:
Oct. 7 at New Orleans: 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 at San Antonio: 8 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. New Orleans: 7 p.m. (Kia Center)
Oct. 18 vs. Philadelphia: 7 p.m. (Kia Center)
Single-game preseason tickets are on sale now here.