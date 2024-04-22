Orlando Magic playoff tickets available from $85 for Game 3, 4 at Kia Center

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic best-of-seven series against the No. 4 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs continues at the Kia Center later this week.

Game 1, held in Cleveland on Saturday, left the No. 5 seeded Magic reeling from a 97-83 loss. Next up is Game 2 on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Games 3 and 4 will be played at Orlando's Kia Center.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 20: Cole Anthony #50 of the Orlando Magic shoots over Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter of game one of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Playoff game tickets are available now on Ticketmaster. The get-in price for Thursday and Saturday's games are $85 for select seats in the 200-level. Some tickets are going for as much as $6,000 – but that's if you want to sit courtside.

Tickets for playoff games hosted in Cleveland are also on sale, albeit at a much lower price. The get-in price for Monday night is $38.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 20: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic shoots over Darius Garland #10 and Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter of game one of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Game 5, if necessary, will be played in Cleveland followed by a potential Game 6 in Orlando. Should the series advance to Game 7, it'll be played in Cleveland. Tickets for all three games are on sale now, even though the games aren't scheduled yet. If the game is not played, customers will be refunded.

For all games, the Orlando Magic will be hosting watch parties at Wall Street Plaza in downtown Orlando.