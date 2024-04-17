Orlando Magic to face Cleveland Cavaliers in first round of NBA Playoffs: Schedule, bracket, tickets & more

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando, it's time to play the song all postseason long!

The Orlando Magic on Sunday clinched a spot in the NBA Playoffs with a 113-88 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, securing their spot in the postseason for the 17th time in program history, and first time since 2020.

The No. 5 seeded Magic will face the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers in a best-of-seven-game series starting this weekend.

The winner of this first-round series advances to the Eastern Conference Semifinals to face the winner of the series between the top-seeded Boston Celtics and the eventual No. 8 seed. The No. 8 seed will be determined by the Play-In tournament, which includes the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) and center Jonathan Isaac celebrate late in the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Kia Center on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. Orlando won the game 113-88 to clinch a playoff berth. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Here's everything you need to know about the Orlando Magic's NBA Playoffs berth:

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Playoffs schedule

Home games in bold

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 - 1 p.m.

Game 2: Monday, April 22 - 7 p.m.

Game 3: Thursday, April 25 - 7 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, April 27 - 1 p.m.

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30 - TBA (if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, May 3 - TBA (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, May 5 - TBA (if necessary)

How to watch Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Playoffs

All first-round Orlando Magic games will be aired exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, plus on the following networks:

Game 1: ESPN

Game 2: NBA TV

Game 3: NBA TV

Game 4: TNT

Game 5: TBA

Game 6: TBA

Game 7: TBA

Games can also be heard on the Orlando Magic Radio Network on 96.9 The Game.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - APRIL 07: Moritz Wagner #21 of the Orlando Magic celebrates scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the third quarter at Kia Center on April 07, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Magic vs. Cavaliers playoff tickets

Orlando Magic playoff tickets are on sale now. They can be purchased online here or at the Kia Center box office on Church Street.

Fans can sign up for early ticket access here.

Season ticket holders get first priority for playoff tickets.

NBA Playoffs bracket

Here's a look at the Round 1 bracket for the NBA Playoffs:

Click to open this PDF in a new window.

Magic vs. Cavaliers last game

The Orlando Magic most recently defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-109 on Feb. 22 in Cleveland. Here's a look at their history:

2023-24 NBA season:

Oct. 12: Magic win at Cavs, 108-105 (preseason)

Dec. 6: Cavs win at home, 121-111

Dec. 11: Magic win at home, 104-94

Jan. 22: Cavs win at Magic, 126-99

Feb. 22: Magic win at Cavs, 116-109

Magic vs. Cavaliers opponent history:

Out of 126 regular season games, the Cavaliers lead the all-time series over the Magic 65-61, dating back to the 1989-90 season.

Orlando Magic record

The Orlando Magic finished the 2023-24 NBA season 47-35 overall.

The Magic were 29-12 at home, including a nine-game win streak from Nov. 11 to Dec. 11, the longest home game win streak since 2019 and tying the franchise record for longest win streak.

The Cavs finished the season 48-34.