Orlando Magic confident ahead of must-win game 6 at home

Although they trail in their playoff series three games to two, Orlando Magic players and coaches say they’re confident as they prepare for a must-win game six Friday at home.

That confidence stems from the team’s success in home games during the series so far, where they’ve gotten both their wins.

In games three and four at the Kia Center, the Magic hammered the Cavaliers by a total of 61 points. In game four alone, they outscored Cleveland 37-10 in the third quarter.

The arena got loud, and the team expects that again Friday night.

After an off-day Wednesday, the team was back at practice Thursday at the AdventHealth Training Center.

Down three games to two in the best-of-seven series, they’ll have to beat the Cavaliers at the Kia Center Friday night to force a decisive game seven back in Cleveland. If they don’t, their season is over.

Head Coach Jamahl Mosley discussed the importance of protecting home court after Tuesday’s loss in Cleveland.

The series hasn’t really begun until a team wins on the road.

They’ve performed well in must-win situations before. Now they have to do it again with their backs against the wall and the season on the line.

“That’s the experience of the year, understanding what’s at stake, how we need to play, what we need to accomplish throughout the game. We’ve been there before and in these situations, so we can lean on those as a reflection and a reference point,” Mosley said after Thursday’s practice. “But again, game six is going to be entirely different than all of those. The atmosphere will be different, Our energy will be different, but we understand exactly what’s necessary to do.”

“The work has been done,” Magic Gard Jalen Suggs added. “All the preparation, the workouts, training, going through tough moments, learning moments, all that has happened already. Now, it’s just enjoying this moment and being fully present here. That’s where my mind’s at, ready to play, ready to be back home in front of the fans, then get ready to go play again Sunday morning.”

A potential game seven Sunday would air at 1 p.m. on Channel 9.

As for Friday, tipoff for game six is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

