Orlando Magic 2024 preseason schedule released

The Orlando Magic have released their preseason schedule for 2024.

Coming off their best season in years, the Magic look to continue their success as one of the better young teams in the NBA.

They tip off the preseason in New Orleans on October 7 versus the Pelicans.

Then, they travel to San Antonio and play the Spurs on October 9.

Read: NBA legend Jerry West dies at 86

The Magic will finish the preseason with a two-game homestand at the Kia Center on October 11 and 18 against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tip-off for both games at the Kia Center will be at 7 p.m.

Single-game tickets for the 2024 preseason are on sale now; click here to purchase.

Read: New tropical system could develop in western Gulf as another disturbance moves through Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.