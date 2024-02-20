Orlando LB Gavin Nix finds opportunity at IMG Academy | Recruiting Insider

Gavin Nix is the No. 20-ranked linebacker in the country.

Yep, the former Lake Highland Prep star, who left Orlando for IMG Academy in Bradenton during the winter break of his freshman season, has made quite a name for himself after transferring to one of the most successful football programs around.

He would have been the No. 1 player in the Sentinel’s 2025 Central Florida Super60 had he not left for the football powerhouse, which prepares student/athletes for the future with an all-around, college-like athletic and academic experience.

And Nix, says he wouldn’t change anything.

“It’s been great. It’s been a blessing. My progress since I’ve been there has been tremendous.” he said last month while taking in the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game played at Camping World Stadium.

“I’m surrounded by a lot of great men and coaches to guide me and mentor me, so it’s been great. I cannot complain.”

Nix was getting a glimpse of what it will be like for him to play in the game, which he has already been invited to for 2025.

“It’s great with IMG being an Under Armour school,” Nix said. “Half of the seniors we had this year are playing in this game, so it’s good to see them come here and ball out and hopefully that’s what I’ll be doing next year.”

Nix immediately saw the benefits of transfering to the academy.

“I already had two [scholarship] offers, but once I got there I had a great spring and it skyrocketed and I had 12,” Nix said. “When you are surrounded by a bunch of guys like that, who are working their tail off every day, the attention will be there. … it will come.

“So I just stayed focused and did what I had to do and everything fell into place for me.”

Indeed it did. Now Nix has 25 scholarship offers heading into his senior year and he said he hasn’t started to narrow down his choices just yet, but that time will come soon.

He has enjoyed the process, with his growth and the recruiting attention. Nix is 6-foot, 220 pounds and Alabama, Florida, FSU, Ohio State, UCF, Texas A&M are all trying to win his services.

“It’s been amazing. I tell everybody to falling love with the process, because if you don’t you’ll get lost in the process,” Nix said. “It can be hard at times and it gets repetitive when you are doing the same thing every day, but that’s the part you have to fall in love with.

“It’s amazing for me and I love what I do, so I can’t complain.”

Nix had an impressive junior season as IMG’s second-leading tackler with 42 in eight games. He also had 6 tackles for loss and a sack.

“This is going to be my breakout year,” he said. “I had a great year this past season, but this year I can really take over and this is the year to put all the pieces together.”

He said he will stay at IMG for his senior season instead of returning to Orlando to finish his high school career like others have done. … most recently Malik Bryant (Miami), who played at Jones High. Other Orlando players who have moved on to IMG included Olympia and FSU quarterback Deondre Francois and former Dr. Phillips offensive tackle Calvin Ashley, whose time at IMG was short.

Nix said he’ll start zeroing in on the schools once he has seen them all.

“I’ll probably get that done after this summer, because this spring and summer we’re going to go see the northern schools and see a few schools we haven’t seen yet,” he said. “Right now it’s fair game. I’m just trying to create relationships where I can and probably come summertime I’ll start narrowing my list down.”

Taevion Swint, Semaj Fleming earn Under Armour MVPs

Kissimmee Osecola running back Taevion Swint and Edgewater athlete Semaj Fleming led the local showings at the recent Under Armour Next Football Camp Series at Bishop Moore High on Feb. 11. The two were the only Orlando-area athletes to earn honors.

Swint, who has committed to play at UCF, earned the 2025 running back MVP after his performance.

Fleming, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound, do-everything player at Edgewater, was named overall wide receiver MVP. Fleming also is in the Class of 2025 and is undecided on his college choice, He has 14 Football Bowl Subdivision scholarship offers.

More than 200 athletes participated in the combine-style camp, which measured athletes in various athletic maneuvers, including the 40-yard dash, pro agility and the vertical jump.

