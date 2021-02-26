Orlando Franklin: Broncos should trade a 3rd or more for Titans’ Isaiah Wilson

After news broke that the Tennessee Titans were shopping 2020 first-round pick and offensive tackle, Isaiah Wilson, former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin said the team should try and trade for him.

And not only does he believe the Broncos should be in on Wilson, he thinks the troubled offensive lineman is worth a third-round pick in a trade, and even as much as a second if that isn’t enough to entice the Titans.

Believe us, the third would be more than enough. General manager Jon Robinson wouldn’t be able to say “yes” fast enough to such an offer.

That’s because Wilson is as close to bust status as a young player could be this early in a career. He played just four snaps in his rookie season and ran into several off-the-field issues — including an arrest for DUI — served a one-game suspension for a separate, undisclosed matter, and saw his season end early on the NFI list.

If I’m in the Broncos I’m offering a 3rd pick right now for him. If they hang up on me I’m pressing redial and offering a 2nd. Fixes RT position for the next decade. And James is here this year regardless because of guarantees on his contract. Let Muncheck fix Wilson this year https://t.co/xtXLLax3hA — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) February 25, 2021

More recently, Robinson made it quite clear that the ball is in Wilson’s court as far as his career is concerned, which was his most blunt comment to date regarding his player.

Just six days later, the Georgia product tweeted that he was “done with football as a Titan.”

We agree with Franklin that former Titans head coach and current Broncos offensive line coach, Mike Munchak, can help Wilson on the field, but the 22-year-old’s issues extend far beyond just his ability to play football.

Acquiring Wilson via trade might not even be necessary. He and the Titans splitting is inevitable with the situation looking beyond repair, and Wilson will likely be released if a trade can’t be made.

At this point, no front office in the entire NFL should be giving up an asset like a third-round pick for Wilson. The Titans have no leverage with where things stand right now and he simply isn’t worth that much to begin with.

