Orlando faces Philadelphia on 3-game road slide

Orlando Magic (46-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (45-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will look to break its three-game road losing streak when the Magic visit Philadelphia.

The 76ers are 29-21 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the NBA with 15.7 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 3.9.

The Magic are 31-19 in conference games. Orlando is second in the Eastern Conference allowing only 108.5 points while holding opponents to 47.5% shooting.

The 76ers are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.5% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic average 110.4 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 111.9 the 76ers allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 124-109 on Jan. 20. Joel Embiid scored 36 points to help lead the 76ers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is averaging 25.9 points and 6.3 assists for the 76ers. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 17 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Paolo Banchero is scoring 22.5 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 13.0 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 116.0 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 106.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Kyle Lowry: day to day (rest), Robert Covington: out (knee), Tyrese Maxey: day to day (hip).

Magic: Gary Harris: out (foot), Franz Wagner: out (ankle).

