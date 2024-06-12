Orlando City vs LAFC: Preview, predictions and lineups

LAFC hit the road to take on Eastern Conference club Orlando City this weekend in Major League Soccer Play at Inter&Co Stadium.

It's been a challenging season for Orlando despite Oscar Pareja re-signing as head coach with most of the squad remaining intact. It seemed as if Orlando were going to change their fortunes with victories over Philadelphia Union and San Jose Earthquakes last month, but the central Florida outfit have now failed to pick up three points in their last three tries.

LAFC, however, have been on the exact opposite trajectory in recent weeks. Steve Cherundolo's side have managed six wins from their last seven matches played, with the lone defeat coming against San Jose in early May.

The 2022 MLS Cup champions' impressive form has lifted them into second place in the Western Conference standings with 30 points, while Orlando remain outside of a playoff spot in the East with 17 points collected and sitting in 11th place.

Here's 90min's preview of the Lions vs the Black and Gold.

What time does Orlando City vs LAFC kick-off?

Orlando City vs LAFC H2H record (Last Four Games)

Last meeting: Orlando City 2-4 LAFC (2 April 2022) - MLS

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Orlando City vs LAFC on TV and live stream

Orlando City team news

The only injury concern for Pareja is full-back Michael Halliday. The 21-year-old sustained a knee injury back in May is expected to be sidelined through late June.

Pareja will also have to make do without several important figures such as Facundo Torres, Duncan McGuire, Cesar Araujo, Wilder Cartagena, David Brekalo and Pedro Gallese as all will be competing at this summer's Copa America/Euros.

Orlando City predicted lineup vs LAFC

Orlando City predicted lineup vs LAFC ( 4-2-3-1 ): Stajduhar; Smith, Jansson, Schlegel, Santos; Felipe, Lodeiro; Angulo, Ojeda, Mohammed; Muriel.

LAFC team news

The only injury concern in the LAFC camp is young defender Lorenzo Dellavalle, who's set to return later this month after missing time with a knee problem.

But Dellavalle isn't the only player that Cherundolo will be missing come Saturday night. Cristian Oliver was included in the Uruguay squad for Copa America 2024, while Maxime Chanot, Denis Bouanga, Timothy Tillman were all called up to their respective national teams but should be fine to feature this weekend.

New striker Olivier Giroud will also be unavailable for selection to make his first appearances as he's competing in the Euros with France.

LAFC predicted lineup vs Orlando City ( 4-3-3 ): Lloris; Hollingshead, Murillo, Long, Campos; Tillman, Sanchez, Atuesta; Angel, Bogusz, Bouanga.

Orlando City vs LAFC score prediction

Both sides will be missing key players, but Orlando will be feeling hard-done with roughly half of their first-choice XI missing due to the international window and this summer's tournaments.

It would be an incredible result if Orlando were to take anything from the match, but all signs are pointing to a comfortable LAFC victory to continue their positive recent run of form.

Prediction: Orlando City 0-2 LAFC