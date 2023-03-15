Orlando Brown says free agency is “going pretty well” despite remaining unsigned

Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. ranks seventh on PFT‘s list of top-100 free agents. He’s the highest player on the list who remains an unrestricted free agent more than 48 hours into free agency.

In fact, only three of the top-27 free agents on PFT‘s list remain unrestricted free agents.

Adam Schefter of ESPN indicated that Brown’s preference to play left tackle, and the league’s view as a whole that Brown is a better right tackle, is what is holding up things for Brown.

Brown, though, appeared unconcerned during an appearance on ESPN on Wednesday.

“No, I don’t want to get too specific, but everything’s going pretty well,” Brown said on NFL Live, via a transcript from Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com. “You know, obviously, it’s kind of a weird and a long process, different, something I’ve never experienced before. But it’s going pretty well.”

Brown has become a candidate for a one-year deal especially if he insists on playing left tackle. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley‘s return to health in Baltimore in 2021 — after signing a long-term deal in October 2020 — is what prompted the Ravens to trade Brown to the Chiefs when Brown balked at playing right tackle.

During Wednesday’s appearance on ESPN, Brown made the case for why he should be remain at left tackle.

“I think the reason I’ve been able to make the last four Pro Bowls is because my peers understand the type of player I am in talent,” Brown said, “and I believe that being in Kansas City was a lot more difficult and a lot harder because of the one-on-ones. That’s what makes people respect me. That’s what makes coaches, front offices, players [say], ‘When you line up against Orlando Brown, you’re going to see him 45 times.'”

The Chiefs used the franchise tag on Brown in 2021 after failing to reach agreement on a long-term deal, and Brown made $16.6 million. They chose not to use it a second time this offseason, which would have cost them $19.92 million for 2023.

