Orlando Brown Jr. was adamant he wanted to stay at left tackle, and the Bengals agreed.

That’s why he agreed to join the Bengals on a four-year, $64 million deal that includes $31 million guaranteed.

“I’m super thankful for the opportunity to carry on my father’s legacy and be a left tackle,” Brown told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. It was important to be able to play that position and play for a winning team and a winning quarterback. Who Dey!”

Brown was among the last of the top big-name free agents to land a deal. Many teams viewed Brown as a better right tackle, something he wasn’t willing to do.

So, Jonah Williams, a first-round pick in 2019 who started 16 games at left tackle last season, is expected to move to right tackle.

The Ravens traded Brown to the Chiefs in 2021 after Brown declined a move back to right tackle.

Orlando Brown will play left tackle: It was important to be able to play that position originally appeared on Pro Football Talk