Orlando Brown Jr.: I want to finish my career here in Kansas City

Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. officially reported to the team and signed his franchise tender, locking in his $16.7 million salary for the 2022 season.

Brown had stayed away from Chiefs training camp for its first several practices after he and the team failed to agree to a long-term extension this summer. But Brown told reporters after Tuesday’s practice that he remains interested in staying with Kansas City for years to come.

“I want to be here,” Brown said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “I want to finish my career here in Kansas City. I’m sure questions are out there, but to me, with the contract situation, it just wasn’t enough guarantees.

“I love ball. I love blocking for Pat Mahomes. I love putting the Chiefs’ logo on my helmet. I really enjoy being here.”

Brown rejected the Chiefs’ final offer before the July 15 deadline that included $38 million fully guaranteed at signing. But Brown was seeking a $40 million signing bonus and full guarantees at signing beyond that, along with a real annual average of $25 million.

Still, Chiefs G.M. Brett Veach has expressed a desire to keep Brown around long-term. For his part, Brown said he’s not harboring any ill will toward the organization.

“Man, it’s no hard feelings, period — nothing like that,” Brown said via video from Aaron Ladd of KSHB. “I appreciate everyone in this building. They’ve given me the opportunity to play football at the highest level and to be a left tackle. So I’ve got no animosity toward anyone in the building, it’s nothing like that. Like I said before, business is business. And I’m here to win Super Bowls. That’s the only thing I care about, is winning football games.”

Brown did note that part of why he came to training camp when he did was because the Chiefs were about to begin their padded practices — sessions he knows are important to head coach Andy Reid in preparing for the season.

“I just didn’t feel right sitting at home, missing out on this,” Brown said, via Teicher. “This is something that I want to be a part of. You know, I was brought here to help with Super Bowls and this week is very important to our progression.”

Story continues

There was also the factor of being away from the team as a leader, which Brown described as difficult for him.

“I pride myself on being someone that wants to be here for his teammates, showing up every day, bringing the most positive energy that I can bring to the locker room and on the field,” Brown said. “But the understanding was that I had to do what I had to do.”

The Chiefs acquired Brown in April 2021 from the Ravens. He was selected to his third consecutive Pro Bowl last season, starting 16 games.

Orlando Brown Jr.: I want to finish my career here in Kansas City originally appeared on Pro Football Talk