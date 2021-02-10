What’s Orlando Brown Jr.’s trade value?

Baltimore Ravens tackle Orlando Brown Jr. wants to be traded this offseason. After notching his second Pro Bowl nomination in three years and filling in quite well for the injured Ronnie Stanley, Brown is adamant he’s a left tackle and wants to go where a team will start him there. But what is Brown’s trade value?

Top tackles don’t typically get traded, which makes it a lot harder to truly determine Brown’s value right now. As we’ve seen with some deals over the years, teams will occasionally find a sucker who overpays by quite a bit. But for every one of those instances, there are plenty of others where teams play hardball and a player’s public outcries lower the price dramatically.

However, there are two trades over the last two offseasons that I believe will define the ceiling and floor of what the Ravens are looking for in return here. Let’s take a closer look at them and what that means for Brown’s trade value right now.

Ceiling: Laremy Tunsil

The top end is the blockbuster 2019 trade between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans for Laremy Tunsil. The Texans sent two first-rounders (2020 and 2021) and a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, in addition to depth players in tackle Julien Davenport and Johnson Bademosi. The Dolphins sent Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. If we boil that all down, the deal for Tunsil ends up being worth about two first-round picks. While this deal was viewed by many as foolish on Houston's part, it does make some sense for a team that believed they were close to a Super Bowl and desperately needed to protect young star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Tunsil had been one of the best left tackles in the game and still had one year remaining on his rookie contract, making him a pretty fantastic value. Likewise, Brown has one final year left on his rookie deal and earned a Pro Bowl nomination for his play at left tackle in 2020.

Floor: Trent Williams

The other big trade sent left tackle Trent Williams from Washington to the San Francisco 49ers. It cost the 49ers a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft and a third-round selection in the 2021 NFL draft. However, it's worth noting that Williams had already played nine seasons in the NFL and was coming off a season-ending knee injury the year prior. While Williams is undoubtedly a top left tackle, he also has quite the injury history, having not played a full 16-game season since 2013. Brown, on the other hand, is entering his fourth year in the league and has played every single snap since becoming a starter as a rookie. Williams also had a public spat with Washington over their handling of his injury, which likely impacted his trade value quite a bit when combined with his injury history, contract value, and his age. Ultimately, the Williams trade should be viewed as the absolute bare minimum the Ravens should hold out for. I'd peg this as the value outlook if Brown is uncooperative and becomes more publicly vocal about wanting out of Baltimore, much like Williams did last offseason with Washington.

Orlando Brown's trade value

Pro Bowl left tackles don't come along every day and there are undoubtedly going to be several teams interested in either protecting their young quarterbacks or helping keep aging ones upright. With the expected limited cap space this year due to COVID-19, Brown's $3.6 million cap hit in 2021 makes him an even more attractive option for teams wanting to instantly upgrade their offensive line without breaking the bank immediately. However, Brown has only played a handful of games at left tackle and he's still a step down from Tunsil and Stanley in ability right now. While I believe he could be one of the best left tackles in the game, we're now talking about potential instead of production, and teams don't typically pay a premium for that. In the end, Brown is probably worth a combination of a first-round and third-round pick unless teams begin a bidding war for his services. As noted above, there's a pretty high ceiling here and Baltimore doesn't have to rush Brown out the door, so they could potentially hold out for more.

