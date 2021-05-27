The Chiefs made a significant move in trading for Orlando Brown Jr., setting him up to be the team’s left tackle of the present and future.

Kansas City had a need at the spot after releasing former No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher, who had manned the position since 2013. Now that Brown is in the building, he said Thursday that the players and coaches have embraced him.

“It’s been going great. It’s different, obviously, with this being a new team for me,” Brown said in his press conference. “But [there are] a bunch of great men in this locker room. A lot of good leadership, a lot of men who have played good ball for a long time, been around the game. I’m just being a sponge, soaking in as much as I can from some of these older guys in this locker room and all the knowledge that they have, and experience that they have, and things that they’ve been through here in Kansas City or in the pros, period. So it’s been great. The team has taken me in, the coaches have taken me in. I’m just working every day.”

Brown went public with his desire to play left tackle earlier this offseason, and it resulted in the Ravens trading him to one of their biggest competitors in the AFC. Brown is entering the last year of his rookie deal and the Chiefs have yet to strike a long-term deal with him.

But if Brown becomes a franchise left tackle for Kansas City, the club will have nailed down a key position on an offense that already includes one of the league’s best players in Patrick Mahomes.

Orlando Brown Jr.: Things are going great with the Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk