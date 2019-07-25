Orlando Brown Jr., Shane Ray don’t practice after failing conditioning test

The Ravens pulled defensive tackle Michael Pierce off the field during minicamp because he wasn’t in good enough physical condition to get through the session, but a slimmer Pierce was on the field for Thursday’s first practice of training camp and made it through the workout without any issues.

A few of Pierce’s teammates weren’t given the green light to take part due to conditioning issues of their own. Head coach John Harbaugh said that right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and linebacker Shane Ray were held out of practice after they failed their conditioning tests.

“We want to make sure they’re ready to practice the way we want to practice,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “We have a standard for that and we stick to it.”

Brown’s conditioning was a topic of conversation after his poor showing at the 2018 Scouting Combine, but the Ravens still took him in the third round and he wound up playing in every game last season.