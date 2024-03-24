Orlando Brown Jr. reveals his favorite Bengals free agency signing

The favorite free agency signing of Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. might not shock fans.

It’s Vonn Bell.

While Brown says he hasn’t played alongside Bell just yet, he’s heard plenty about him from Bengals teammates and understands his fit on the team.

“My favorite pickup is Vonn Bell and I haven’t even been around him,” Brown said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “When you bring in a guy like Vonn Bell, it makes things easier for a young guy like (safety) Jordan Battle as he’s learning to be a pro.” …

Given Bell’s reputation before leaving in free agency last year, this is probably a popular sentiment in the locker room.

What Brown describes is one of the biggest positives of Bell’s return to help a struggling secondary, too.

Funnily enough, perhaps Brown’s favorite signing would’ve been Sheldon Rankins, like many fans — but the fact he’ll have to battle the new defensive tackle all summer in some capacity played a role in Bell getting the nod, too.

