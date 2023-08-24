Orlando Brown Jr. reveals he chose Bengals over better offers

The Cincinnati Bengals shockingly got one of the biggest wins of the NFL offseason when they signed offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs.

That mega-deal in March kicked off a sequence of events for the Bengals, which included shifting Jonah Williams to right tackle — and cemented the Bengals as a super-attractive destination for free agents.

In a new interview with James Rapien of Cincinnati Bengals Talk, Brown revealed that he had higher monetary offers from other teams yet targeted the Bengals:

“The best situation in the world for me is Cincinnati. There was a few other teams involved. The New York Jets was the other option as well. They were kinda going through things with Aaron Rodgers…they had a better price, but ultimately man, this was the best situation for me.”

It’s a fun note from Brown, to say the least. We had previously learned after he signed with the team that it was his camp that reached out to the Bengals, not the other way around, like some might’ve thought.

For his part, Brown wants to form an All-Pro tandem with Cordell Volson, while Williams has started to excel at right tackle.

The full interview:

