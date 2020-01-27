Orlando Brown Jr. plays Pro Bowl in his father’s memory

Michael David Smith

Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. wore something special when he arrived at the stadium for Sunday’s Pro Bowl: The jersey his father wore when he was a Ravens offensive tackle himself.

Brown Jr. told the Ravens’ website he recently went back home and retrieved a jersey worn by his late father, who played for the Ravens from 1996 to 1998 and again from 2003 to 2005.

“I’ve had it for a long time, clearly, 23 years,” he said. “I thought it would be great to wear in, just to recognize him a little bit.”

Brown Sr., who died in 2011 of complications of diabetes, had several good years as an NFL starter but never made a Pro Bowl, and Brown Jr. wanted to recognize him.

“I’m a family first kind of guy, I’ve got all my family here and I thought it would be special,” Brown Jr. said. “He never made one in his 13-year career and to make one is not the easiest thing, and I know he would be proud.”

