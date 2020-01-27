Orlando Brown Jr. plays Pro Bowl in his father’s memory

Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. wore something special when he arrived at the stadium for Sunday’s Pro Bowl: The jersey his father wore when he was a Ravens offensive tackle himself.

Brown Jr. told the Ravens’ website he recently went back home and retrieved a jersey worn by his late father, who played for the Ravens from 1996 to 1998 and again from 2003 to 2005.

“I’ve had it for a long time, clearly, 23 years,” he said. “I thought it would be great to wear in, just to recognize him a little bit.”

Brown Sr., who died in 2011 of complications of diabetes, had several good years as an NFL starter but never made a Pro Bowl, and Brown Jr. wanted to recognize him.

“I’m a family first kind of guy, I’ve got all my family here and I thought it would be special,” Brown Jr. said. “He never made one in his 13-year career and to make one is not the easiest thing, and I know he would be proud.”