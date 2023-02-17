Orlando Brown Jr. on the performance of Chiefs’ OL in Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII by a very thin margin due in no small part to the excellent play of their offensive line, which didn’t allow a sack for the duration of their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles’ vaunted pass rush.

Veteran tackle Orlando Brown Jr. took time during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show this week to talk about his unit’s performance and told the former All-Pro punter that he and his fellow linemen were able to tune out all the noise and play their best football on the biggest stage.

"As players we take a lot of pride in protecting Patrick Mahomes and executing our game plan" ~ @ZEUS__57#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dIv6OtzcQ8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 14, 2023

“You’ve been a player, so you know how it goes,” Brown explained. “You hear the talk, you hear everyone saying everything. Your coaches may say something here and there, coach Reid and everybody on staff does a really good job of not making anything too big. But, as players man, you know we take a lot of pride in protecting Patrick.

“Executing our gameplan on gameday. And, I mean, man, that Philly front is really good. They rush five rushers, so it’s one on ones across the board almost every single play. No one is getting help necessarily, even with chippers, you know what I mean? It’s still a tall task, and we were prepared, we came out with a great game plan, and wore… [them] out.”

Surely, after beating the NFC Champions, Kansas City is on top of the football world until the regular season starts later in 2023. If the team intends to get back into contention for another Lombardi Trophy, they will continue to rely on their offensive line to keep Mahomes upright and uninjured in the pocket.

