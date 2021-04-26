One of the enduring stats from the Chiefs’ loss in Super Bowl LV is quarterback Patrick Mahomes running for 497 yards before throwing the ball or being sacked.

Mahomes often can make something out of nothing when moving around, but on that day, it was more like the quarterback was running for his life. He was sacked three times while the Buccaneers also recorded nine QB hits.

That game’s result was part of why the Chiefs rebuilt their offensive line this offseason, the latest acquisition being left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. During his introductory press conference on Monday, Brown noted that it’s his job to ensure that 497 number doesn’t come up again.

“I look forward to keeping [Mahomes] clean,” Brown said. “Whether he has a broken leg, healthy leg, healthy ankle — whatever the deal is, I look forward to keeping him clean. He shouldn’t have to run around because of me, period.”

Brown was overstating Mahomes’ surgery to repair ligaments in his left foot a bit there, especially since the quarterback is already out of his walking boot and hopes to be throwing by the end of the offseason program. But his general point makes plenty of sense — if he’s doing his job, then no one will see Mahomes habitually scrambling because pressure has emerged the his left side.

Orlando Brown Jr.: Patrick Mahomes shouldn’t have to run around because of me, period originally appeared on Pro Football Talk