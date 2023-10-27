Orlando Brown Jr. off injury report ahead of Sunday's game

The bye week served Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. well.

Brown was forced out of the team's Week Six win over the Seahawks because of the injury, but he expressed confidence that he would be well enough to play against the 49ers in Week Eight. Brown moved up to full practice participation on Friday and he has no injury designation for Sunday's game.

Brown has started all six of the team's games this season.

The Bengals don't have any injury-related question marks heading into the game, but they did rule a pair of players out on Friday. Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) and running back Chase Brown (hamstring) are not going to play.