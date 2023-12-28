Orlando Brown Jr. has "no animosity" toward the Chiefs as he returns to Kansas City

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. spent the previous two seasons with the Chiefs, winning Super Bowl LVII with the club last February.

But after Brown didn’t secure a long-term deal with the franchise, he moved on to sign with Cincinnati on a four-year contract.

Brown and the Bengals are heading back to Kansas City for Sunday's Week 17 matchup. The left tackle said this week that he has no hard feelings even though the Chiefs elected to let him go elsewhere.

"Haven't been back since the [Super Bowl] banner has been up. Honestly, I kinda wanna see that," Brown said, via James Rapien of SI.com. “That was the organization that gave me an opportunity to be a left tackle in this league and helped put me in position to be here. So there’s no animosity.”

Kansas City acquired Brown from Baltimore in April 2021. When he and the Chiefs didn't work out a long-term deal before the 2022 season, Brown played the season under the franchise tag tender.

After two years with Kansas City, Brown knows exactly what to expect from the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

“This is going to be a playoff-like atmosphere,” Brown said. “It doesn’t matter who we play this time of year. I’m excited. I would say that, honestly, if we were going to Seattle or San Francisco. It’s the time of year. That’s what makes these Bengals-Chiefs games so exciting, because of what’s at stake.”