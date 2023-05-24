Orlando Brown Jr. named Bengals’ most dangerous addition

The Cincinnati Bengals made some big additions this offseason, but one stands out above all the rest.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named Orlando Brown Jr. the most dangerous addition that the Bengals made over the offseason.

Knox notes that offensive linemen aren’t normally referred to as “dangerous,” but Brown is such an improvement over Jonah Williams last season that it is their biggest upgrade.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s more of what Knox said about Brown:

The addition of Brown is big for two reasons. For one, it should substantially impact the pass-blocking efficacy of Cincinnati’s line, which has been a problem since star quarterback Joe Burrow was drafted in 2020. Through 42 regular-season games, Burrow has been sacked a whopping 124 times. As incredible as Burrow has been as a pro, he could be even better in 2023 with Brown on his blind side.

Knox also said that Brown will help with the Bengals rushing attack, which wasn’t as strong as expected last season.

Brown makes what was already a Super Bowl-contending team in the Bengals even stronger.

Advertisement

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

Bengals voted against NFL’s Thursday ‘flex scheduling’ rule NFL’s Thursday ‘flex scheduling’ rule and its impact on Bengals Mike Brown talks about memories of Jim Brown

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire