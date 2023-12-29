Orlando Brown Jr. missed son’s birth for game vs. Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. revealed this week that he missed the birth of his son while suiting up against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Brown’s son, Sonny Brown, arrived two weeks early, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. The franchise left tackle got a call the morning of the game while already in Pittsburgh about the developments, only to get a FaceTime call right after the game to watch the delivery.

“That’s one of those things, at the end of day, I’m thankful she understands and my family understands,” Brown said, per Hobson. “For me, football is kind of everything right now. You don’t really get this opportunity back. You don’t get the opportunity to see a birth, either. For me, it was important to be there with the guys in Pittsburgh and to be out there with them.”

It’s an amazing story for Brown, who hasn’t shied away in the past from expressing how importantly intertwined family and football have been throughout his life.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire